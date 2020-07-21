Pinellas County schools superintendent recommends delaying fall start date

The superintendent of Pinellas County Schools, Dr. Michael Grego will recommend the district push the first day of school back to August 24.

The fall start date was supposed to be August 12, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made school-year planning difficult for districts across Florida and the country.

The Pinellas County School Board is expected to discuss the upcoming school year at its next meeting on July 28.

The delay would impact all three proposed learning options -- in-classroom, Florida Virtual School, and Pinellas County virtual school.

Parents of Pinellas County school children have a July 27 deadline to inform their child's school of their learning option. Parents can make a selection by going to reservation.pcsb.org or calling the Student Assignment Office at 727-588-6210 before 5 p.m., Monday, July 27.

