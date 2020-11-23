Pinellas deputies searching for man after finding wife dead, they say

article

Pinellas County deputies say they found a woman dead and are now searching for her husband, who, they say, is a person of interest.

Detectives said they are searching for the victim's husband, 52-year-old Robbie Dinkins. He is described as a bald black male, standing 5'7" tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

The scene at 1707 Azalea Court in Oldsmar has been active since noon Sunday as detectives with the sheriff's office continue to investigate what occurred. They said they hope the husband of the victim, Lynn Dinkins, returns home to provide some answers.

When deputies arrived at the home to make contact with Lynn, they said they found the 47-year-old woman dead. They haven't provided a cause of death.

They said the victim's vehicle is missing. It's described as a gray Hyundai Sonata with a Florida license plate number, PWRT14. The trunk has a star sticker on the left side next to the word "Sonata."

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-8477.

