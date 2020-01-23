Pinellas detectives catch bathroom voyeur in child porn investigation

article

Detectives investigating a child pornography case discovered secretly recorded videos of people using the bathroom at the suspect's house.

Jesse Michael Chester, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child pornography and video voyeurism, court records show.

Chester was the subject of a Pinellas County Sheriff's investigation that began in November, investigators said.

Detectives obtained “numerous images” of child porn from Chester's phone and cloud storage accounts, an arrest report said. While examining the photos, detectives found the videos of adults using the bathroom at his house.

He admitted to downloading the child porn images, according to sheriff's documents. He also admitted to recording people in his bathroom and uploading those images to a public website.

If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who visited Chester's residence who could be a victim of voyeurism, you are asked to contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

This case is still under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.