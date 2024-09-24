Tropical Storm Helene: Pinellas County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County Evacuations:

Commissioners declared a local state of emergency during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Pinellas County Closings:

All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 through Thursday, September 26.

Pinellas County Sandbags:

Dunedin

City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd, Tuesday, September 24, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. until supplies last. Once pre-filled are gone, sand and bags will be available.

The sandbag site is available to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Gulfport

The city of Gulfport has opened a sandbag location:

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South, Gulfport

According to city officials, the site will have a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The site will be open during the following hours:

Monday – 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Petersburg

The city of St. Petersburg extended non-emergency operations at the Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building on Monday until 7 p.m.

The following sandbag sites will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting):

Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area - 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot - 955 62nd Ave. NE

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park - 2331 60th St. N

Self-Service locations will also be open:

Dell Homes Park - 2741 22nd St. S

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot - 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot - 2800 75th St. N

Pinellas County Schools:

All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, September 25 through Thursday, September 26. All sports and school activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, through Thursday, September 26, are canceled.

Sports and activities scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 will occur as scheduled. Activities at sites designated as shelters may be altered.

Pinellas County more information:

Click here for more information from Pinellas County Emergency Management.

County-by-County

LINKS: