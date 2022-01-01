Pinellas Park man hit, killed after falling from moving car on I-275; Driver faces DUI charges

article

A 25-year-old man from Pinellas Park was killed early Saturday morning after troopers say he fell from a moving car on I-275 and was struck by several other vehicles that did not stop after impact.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Toshia Lizette Caldwell, 38, of Port Richey, was driving southbound on I-275, south of S.R. 60, around 2:23 a.m., when her passenger, the 25-year-old man, exited her 2017 Hyundai Elantra at highway speed and fell onto the roadway.

The man was then hit by an unknown number of passing vehicles and died at the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers later arrested Caldwell who had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.077.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

