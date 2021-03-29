Pinellas Park police investigate crash involving bicyclist

article

A serious crash occurred Monday morning involving a bicyclist, Pinellas Park police say.

Officials said the crash, involving the bicyclist and vehicle, occurred in the 6200 block of 66th Street. Police have closed all southbound lanes in the area for the investigation.

Investigators said the victim has critical injuries. They are searching for a 2006 -2010 Red Chrysler 300 with front passenger side damage and a missing passenger side mirror. Police have not classified the crash as a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864.