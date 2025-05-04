Pinellas Prep teacher arrested for attempting to transfer obscene material to a child: U.S. Marshals

The Brief A Pinellas Prep teacher was arrested for attempting to transfer obscene material to a child, according to U.S. Marshals. The school told FOX 13 that the arrest of 45-year-old Lee Hughes was related to incidents involving a child outside the Pinellas Prep community. Hughes was a third-grade teacher and the child that he was attempting to transfer obscene material to is nine, according to the criminal complaint.



A teacher at Pinellas Preparatory Academy was arrested for attempting to transfer obscene images to a child, according to a federal warrant issued by U.S. Marshals.

The school told FOX 13 that the arrest of 45-year-old Lee Hughes was related to incidents involving a child outside the Pinellas Prep community.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas Prep says Hughes was immediately fired following the arrest and released a statement about their commitment to supporting children at the school.

"The safety of our children is our top priority, and we are committed to supporting our children and families. Resources are available through both the school and law enforcement for any members of the Pinellas Prep community who may need support. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities," a spokesperson for the school said.

Hughes was a third-grade teacher and the child that he was attempting to transfer obscene material to is nine, according to the criminal complaint.

He was transferred to the Pinellas County Jail on Thursday after the arrest.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Preparatory Academy and the U.S. Marshals.

