Pinellas schools: Almost 20% of e-learning students returned to physical classroom by end of first semester

As the second half of the school year gets underway this week, the Pinellas County School District plans to meet Tuesday to discuss the upcoming second semester. With the first semester in the books, the district is taking a closer look at how their students are doing and what changes they need to make for the semester ahead.

At the start of the school year, 51% of Pinellas County school students were enrolled in traditional learning and made their return to the classroom. Forty-six percent of students chose to continue e-learning classes, while only 3% of students pursued Pinellas County Virtual School as their learning option.

However, since September, more kids have started to slowly return to brick-and-mortar classrooms. By the end of the first semester, 72% of Pinellas County students returned to traditional learning. Meanwhile, 27% of students stuck with e-learning, and 1% were enrolled in Pinellas Virtual School.

One fear that has been voiced by parents and educators since the beginning of the pandemic was concern over how successful e-learning would be for students and fear that their learning experience would be hampered.

At their meeting Tuesday, district leaders plan to take a closer look at students’ testing scores to see how well kids are keeping up in the midst of an unprecedented school year.

The district will also discuss their current COVID-19 policies, as well as plans for how to distribute 42,000 new laptops recently purchased by the district.

