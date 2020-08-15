Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tests positive for COVID-19; will work remotely

article

A Bay Area sheriff is the latest sheriff in Florida to test positive for coronavirus.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing a loss of taste and smell, the Pinellas County sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Gualtieri has no fever or respiratory issues but will follow instructions from the Department of Health and remain home for 10 days. He will continue to be in contact with the sheriff's office command staff and work remotely during that time.

Gualtieri, 58, was elected sheriff in 2011 and previously served as president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

At least two other sheriffs in Central Florida have tested positive for the virus. Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood are both recovering.