‘Career criminals’ busted during HCSO retail theft investigation

Two men with criminal histories are back behind bars after deputies say they stole a generator from a Home Depot in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it set up a ruse to catch Vashon Lewis, 50, and Elton Gaffney, 51, after the pair allegedly took a generator from the Bloomingdale Avenue store and left in a U-Haul truck without paying for it.

Investigators say Lewis and Gaffney are considered to be COAST career offenders, which means they are required to register their address in a database maintained by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement due to their violent criminal history.

These individuals are considered the "worst-of-the-worst" criminals according to FDLE.

Vashon Lewis and Alton Gaffney mugshots courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Lewis has served six previous stints in state prison and Gaffney has been in state prison four previous times.

"The rapid apprehension of these career criminals underscores the dedication and efficiency of our team," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to protecting our community and ensuring that repeat offenders are brought to justice. The cooperation of local businesses, like Home Depot, is invaluable in our efforts to maintain safety and security in Hillsborough County.

Lewis has been charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device, dealing in stolen property, two counts of felony petit theft and resisting arrest of detention in retail theft.

Gaffney was charged with possession of a controlled substance, dealing in stolen property and felony petit theft.

Detectives say the pair are responsible for multiple thefts and the investigation is ongoing.

