Pinellas tourism creates more than $10 billion in economic impact, report finds

The Brief For the fourth straight year, Pinellas County generated more than $90 million in tourist development tax revenue in 2025. Tourism created over $10 billion in economic impact, helping fund beach nourishment, capital projects and major events. County leaders said tourism helps residents save on property taxes and supports more than 100,000 local jobs.



A new report from Visit St. Pete-Clearwater's last fiscal year shows tourism remained a major economic driver in Pinellas County in 2025.

By the numbers:

Nearly 15 million visitors traveled to the area, generating $387 million in local taxes, including the county’s 6% bed tax, also known as the Tourist Development Tax. For the fourth consecutive year, tourist development tax collections topped $90 million, while overall economic impact exceeded $10 billion.

According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, more than $153 million in bed tax revenue was reinvested directly into the community last year. A large portion — about $125 million — went toward nourishing Pinellas County’s 35-mile shoreline using 2.5 million cubic yards of sand, expanding and restoring beaches that officials call the backbone of the local tourism economy.

Tourist dollars also funded six major capital projects, including improvements to the Palladium Theater and the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex. Tourist dollars also fueled more than 40 events across the county.

What they're saying:

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater President and CEO Brian Lowack added that tourism has a direct impact on residents’ wallets, saying the average Pinellas County homeowner saved about $2,000 in property taxes last year because of tourism revenue.

This was the fourth year in a row where we've generated over $90 million in tourist development tax collections. Fourth year in a row that we've generated over $10 billion in economic impact," Lowack said.

Why you should care:

Tourism helps support more than 100,000 jobs in Pinellas County and generate more than $3.5 billion in payroll-related taxes, according to the report. Officials also credit tourism with helping Florida maintain no state income tax, easing the tax burden on residents.