Pinellas tourism creates more than $10 billion in economic impact, report finds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new report from Visit St. Pete-Clearwater's last fiscal year shows tourism remained a major economic driver in Pinellas County in 2025.
By the numbers:
Nearly 15 million visitors traveled to the area, generating $387 million in local taxes, including the county’s 6% bed tax, also known as the Tourist Development Tax. For the fourth consecutive year, tourist development tax collections topped $90 million, while overall economic impact exceeded $10 billion.
According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, more than $153 million in bed tax revenue was reinvested directly into the community last year. A large portion — about $125 million — went toward nourishing Pinellas County’s 35-mile shoreline using 2.5 million cubic yards of sand, expanding and restoring beaches that officials call the backbone of the local tourism economy.
Tourist dollars also funded six major capital projects, including improvements to the Palladium Theater and the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex. Tourist dollars also fueled more than 40 events across the county.
What they're saying:
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater President and CEO Brian Lowack added that tourism has a direct impact on residents’ wallets, saying the average Pinellas County homeowner saved about $2,000 in property taxes last year because of tourism revenue.
This was the fourth year in a row where we've generated over $90 million in tourist development tax collections. Fourth year in a row that we've generated over $10 billion in economic impact," Lowack said.
Why you should care:
Tourism helps support more than 100,000 jobs in Pinellas County and generate more than $3.5 billion in payroll-related taxes, according to the report. Officials also credit tourism with helping Florida maintain no state income tax, easing the tax burden on residents.
The Source: This article is based on a 2025 tourism impact report released by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, along with statements from county officials and the organization’s president and CEO. Information was gathered through tourism metrics and on-camera interviews conducted by FOX 13.