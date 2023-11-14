Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin add 2024 Tampa show to 'trilogy' tour

article

Global pop superstars Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin are extending their Trilogy Tour into 2024 and adding a show in Tampa.

The global powerhouses will stop at Amalie Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024, showcasing a mix of their biggest hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music.

The tour kicked off on October 14 in Washington D.C. and has since consistently sold out arenas across North America.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. and range from $56.20 to $596.20. For more information on tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.