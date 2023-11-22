Plane makes emergency landing in Polk County: PCSO

article

Two people on board a plane that made an emergency landing in Lakeland on Wednesday have a little more to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received word that a plane had disappeared from radar shortly after 8 a.m.

Deputies say they found the aircraft, which reportedly suffered engine failure, in a field near Gator Creek Ranch Road and Rockridge Lane.

Investigators say nobody was injured during the emergency landing and the plan does not appear to be damaged.

The FAA is responding and will be conducting an investigation.

