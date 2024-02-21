Plant City food bank hopes to triple its capacity with $5 million project

Not knowing where your next meal is coming from is a stressful reality for many Bay Area residents, but a Plant City food bank is easing the burden for those in need in Plant City.

When FOX 13 caught up with volunteers at the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City, they were busy loading vehicles to feed undeserved families.

"We try to put in all the staple items, lots of fresh, produce," explained Mary Heysek, president & CEO of United Food Bank. "We put meat, we put dairy, eggs, milk, lots of canned items, and dry items that are in boxes."

For many people in the area, this is the only place they can get this kind of help.

"We're the only food bank of its kind with this mission in East Hillsborough County. Most of the other food banks are in Tampa or Lakeland, but this is the largest one in East Hillsborough County," Heysek stated.

The initiative began 25 years ago.

"We started in a strip center and that was kind of cobblestone together at what the building was not designed to do, the type of work that we do," Heysek added.

The need is huge.

"Just before COVID, we were serving around 2,000 people a month, and now it's over 10,000 people a month," Heysek shared. "We distribute almost four million pounds of food a year."

Serving so many people requires more space, and it is launching a capital campaign to build a new facility this summer.

Mary Heysek holds rendering of the new facility.

"It's going to automatically triple our capacity because we'll be able to go three pallets high. It's a $5 million project, and we've raised $3 million to date," Heysek said.

That's great news for much-needed space for volunteers.

"This food bank takes 2,500 volunteer hours a month to run it," Heysek shared. "We only have five in-house employees and every one of them is dedicated. Without our volunteers, we would not be able to do this."

Retired Marine Rick Banda is one of the volunteers.

The $5 million project is expected to allow the food bank to triple its capacity.

"I just like to give back," Banda shared. "I mean, I'm about to turn 74. I've got to do something with my life."

A life dedicated to helping those in need.

Heysek says the food bank could always use more volunteers.

