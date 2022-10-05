Plant City mourns loss of Loretta Lynn who performed 7 times at the Strawberry Festival

article

The Plant City community is mourning the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Loretta Lynn was known as the First Lady of Country Music, but to Joe Newsome, she was just Loretta.

"I think she just related, especially to people like us," shared Newsome, who served as the entertainment chairman of the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City for many years.

He says people packed the grandstands every time Lynn appeared. Festival officials say she performed here seven times over the years.

"I think she really got down and talked about life," Newsome explained.

Loretta Lynn performs at the Strawberry Festival.

With songs like "The Pill", "One’s On The Way", and "Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’", Lynn broached subjects like abuse and infidelity.

Newsome says at her final show in Plant City in 2015 Lynn didn’t feel well, but he says she performed and gave it her all.

Loretta Lynn gives Joe Newsome a kiss on the cheek.

He recalls one of their conversations then.

"I said, ‘Loretta, what do you think about country music?’ She said, ‘It ain’t country no more.’"

Newsome agreed.

He says there will never be another Loretta Lynn.