Plant City Police officer injured while responding to call, crash under investigation

On Saturday night, a Plant City police officer was injured while responding to an in-progress call, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Park Rd. and East Cherry St.

Police say that while traveling through the intersection, an unmarked Plant City Police Department vehicle was struck by a four-door sedan containing five passengers.

The five passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life treating injuries, and the officer involved in the crash was not hurt, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.