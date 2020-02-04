Playful puppy causes fire in New Mexico home

A curious dog called Kahuna caused some serious damage at a home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, on January 29, after he knocked over an ironing board and started a fire.

Home security footage released by the Los Alamos Fire Department shows nine-month-old Kahuna knocking over an ironing board, causing the items upon it to block a floor heating grate.

The fire department said the heating grate was producing enough heat to melt the items, which flowed into the heater and acted as fuel to start the fire inside the furnace unit.

Officials said it took about an hour for the fire to ignite after Kahuna knocked over the ironing board.

Both Kahuna and the other dog seen in the video, Paige, escaped uninjured, and firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire and limit damage to the house.

“LAFD recommends homeowners ensure that smoke alarms are installed and working, that no combustible items be placed on or within three feet of heating devices or heat-producing appliances,” the department wrote on Facebook.