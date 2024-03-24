Polar Plunge raises more than $80,000 for Special Olympics Florida

article

Athletes, families and supporters of Special Olympics Florida were freezin' for a reason on Sunday morning.

More than 500 people splashed through the chilly waters of Mirada Lagoon for the organization's fifth annual Polar Plunge event. Together they raised more than $80,000.

READ: Strokes for Hope: Swimmers raise money for Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

"The most important thing to know is that Special Olympics Florida does not charge anything to our athletes or their caregivers to participate in our programming," said Lindsey Smith, Development & Marketing officer for Special Olympics Florida. "It becomes really important that we raise these critical funds to support the programming that we are offering, and we're so thankful to the community."

That includes training and competitions, health screenings, and leadership development programs for the nearly 70,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities they serve across the state, like Clearwater's Jacob Sare.

"I've been in Special Olympics for 20 years, and I've competed in basketball, soccer, powerlifting, horseback riding and many more sports," Sare added. "I'm all gold medals and all the sports I've done."

Over the years, he's not only become a world-traveling champion, but also made friends and memories along the way.

READ: Tampa lights up for World Down Syndrome Day, families seek to shatter stereotypes

"The teammates are just phenomenal," Sale said. " We build as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team, and all together it's just special."

"More than anything, Special Olympics is providing that sense of community and an opportunity for them to really get out, you know, feel healthy and build friendships," Smith added.

Special Olympics Florida is currently looking for coaches. To learn more, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter