Police: 1 dead after minivan crashes into St. Petersburg strip mall

A man is dead after driving a minivan into the back of a Bealls in a strip mall, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon at a shopping plaza located at 7899 Martin Luther King St. N.

Police said the driver was the only person in the minivan and he died at the scene.

No one in Bealls was hurt, but there is some damage to the building, which forced the department store to close.

This is a developing story.

