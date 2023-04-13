Police: 18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting at Sundial in St. Pete

article

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Sundial in St. Petersburg, police said.

Deshayne McCullough, 18, was arrested on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and delinquent in possession of a firearm charges, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the Sundial on 2nd Avenue North back on April 8 at around 11 p.m. after reports a person being shot. Police found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his leg, SPPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital that night with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Detectives did say they determined McCullough was the one who shot the victim after a verbal argument. After the shooting, police said he fled on foot.

The investigation remains active, according to officers.