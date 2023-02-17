Police: 3 teens crash stolen vehicle after fleeing from police

article

Three teenagers suffered minor injuries Friday morning after crashing a stolen SUV in Clearwater.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen around 2:30 a.m. but it fled.

Officers broke off the chase due to erratic driving, but a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter monitored the vehicle until it crashed into a pole at Gulf to Bay Blvd. and Dr. Patel Blvd.

Two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old were inside the SUV.

The 15-year-old driver will be charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.