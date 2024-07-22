1 killed in Tampa shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa.

Police say they went to the 1000 block of East Poinsettia Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday to investigate a reported shooting.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any details about the suspected shooter.

