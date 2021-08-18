Police arrest woman accused of stealing Bentley from Clearwater Beach parking garage

article

Police in Clearwater have arrested a woman who they say stole a high-end luxury car from a parking garage earlier this month.

Investigators said 52-year-old Sally Jo Davis was captured on camera stealing a 2016 Bentley from a Clearwater Beach parking garage on August 2. Similar vehicles are currently being sold for well over $100,000.

According to police, Davis was seen on surveillance video illegally entering the parking garage by tailgating another vehicle in while the gate was still up.

Investigators said she then attempted to get into the building itself by using the intercom with the building staff. When that failed, she managed to walk inside when another guest was leaving, the video showed.

The stolen Bentley was recovered outside the suspect's Plant City home, police said. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

Once in the building, police said Davis then went to the 16th floor and walked into a suite that had an unlocked door. There, they said she stole the key fob to the victim's 2016 Bentley sedan, and could then be seen leaving the building and driving the car out of the parking garage.

Clearwater police released surveillance images on Aug. 13, asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Two days later, investigators found the stolen vehicle parked at Davis' home in Plant City.

Police arrested Davis and charged her with grand theft auto and burglary of an occupied dwelling, both felonies.