Police: Body of missing 6-year-old found on beach

Panama City Beach police say the body of a missing 6-year-old boy has been recovered.

A city spokeswoman said Tuesday that the body of Enrique Cortez-Dubon was found on the sand.

He was last seen Monday in shallow water near the resort where his family was staying.

Police said more information will be released later.

They did not immediately release a cause of death but said earlier the evidence suggested the child went into the water.

Anyone with information on his disappearance or death is asked to call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000.