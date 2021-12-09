Police: Boyfriend confesses to kidnapping, killing pregnant girlfriend in South Florida

article

Police say the boyfriend of a missing pregnant mother, who was abducted from a South Florida home, has confessed to kidnapping and killing her.

WSVN reports that police arrested Xavier Johnson overnight on kidnapping and battery charges. Those have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Investigators in Miami-Dade County have been searching for 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd since Tuesday morning, when she was seen being dragged from a group home where she worked as a caretaker.

Police said a witness saw a man show up to the home just after midnight Tuesday and began beating Lloyd, then dragged her to a car before taking off. Investigators say that man was Johnson.

Her family said the mother of two recently revealed she was pregnant with her third child.

Lloyd's family suspected her boyfriend was involved in her abduction.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez explained to WSVN that relatives of the woman saw Johnson in a wooded area near 130th Avenue in Miami-Dade and reported it to police. Rodriguez said a cadaver dog was brought to the area, where it alerted to the remains.

Police are working to determine whether those remains found Wednesday belong to Lloyd.

Johnson was detained and questioned before officials arrested him. He is being held without bond.

