Police: Child left home alone, adult found passed out in car

A 2-year-old girl was found home alone after her caretaker was discovered passed out in a car, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacksonville resident Nicholaus A. Johnson, 39, was supposed to be caring for his girlfriend’s daughter while visiting family in the Tarpon Springs area when deputies discovered him in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on U.S. 19 Alternate early Sunday morning.

The deputies found the little girl home alone around 6 a.m. Sunday morning after contacting Johnson’s girlfriend, who led them to a home in Tarpon Springs. Deputies contacted the Tarpon Springs Police Department for assistance.

It is unknown how long she had been home alone, but deputies said she was in good health and taken to the police station, where her mother picked her up early Sunday morning.

Tarpon Springs police arrested Johnson on felony child neglect charges. The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

