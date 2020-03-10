Police: Family shootout leaves mother, father dead, neighbor hospitalized

Neighbors say their usually-quiet block of N. Orleans Avenue was like a warzone Monday.

According to police and witnesses, an ongoing family dispute led to the deadly shootout, which involved man and his ex-wife, their daughter, and a neighbor.

Another neighbor, Dadeon Lee said it was a sight he will never forget.

”The dad had an AK and a .380,” Lee said.

The dad - according to investigators - fired the first shot at a neighbor who was helping the shooter's ex-wife with yard work.

The man then fired a shot at his ex-wife. She later died.

The couple's daughter apparently brandished her own weapon and shot her father, killing him.

Police said the neighbor survived and is still hospitalized.

”We all know everybody, everybody knows everybody around here,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. “This is awful for me, we've been here for over 18 years and we've not had any bad crimes in the area.”