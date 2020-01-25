Police: Gunfire leaves 8-year-old, man injured in Tampa

article

Tampa police officers are investigating an exchange of gunfire that left a child and man injured on Saturday.

Police said shots were fired shortly before 11 a.m. in front of a store on 40th Street near E. Chelsea Street. Investigators said two men were shooting at each other, and one fled in a vehicle.

An innocent bystander, an 8-year-old boy, was shot in the finger during the gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Moments after the shooting, TPD received a report of a silver vehicle that had crashed into a church's sign near 34th Street and Louisiana Avenue. Police said they found a man inside the car who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains under active investigation by TPD.