Police investigating bomb threat at 1st Horizon Bank in downtown Tampa

A bomb threat investigation is currently underway after an anonymous caller made threats of an explosive device outside the 1st Horizon Bank in downtown Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The Tampa Police Bomb Unit is investigating and, so far, they say that there is no evidence to suggest that the public is in any danger.

Officers are continuing to conduct interviews in the area to clear the possible threat.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says that bomb threats are not a joke and his department takes them very seriously.

"Making threats of explosives or any other dangerous device is a serious criminal offense," said Bercaw. "These types of calls are not only illegal, but also create disruption, waste valuable public resources, and cause unnecessary concern for our community. Those found responsible for making such threats will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The investigation is ongoing and updates will come from the Tampa Police Department.

