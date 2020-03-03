Police locate guardian of toddler found wandering Bradenton road

Bradenton police said they found the person in charge of caring for a child who was found alone.

Officials said they found the child in the 2100 block of 11th Street West. However, within an hour, they said they located the boy's guardian.

Police said the child appears to be between the ages of 2 and 3. Officers said he was safe and stayed with them during the search.

No other information has been provided, including why the child was found alone.