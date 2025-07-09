Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for teens responsible for Bradenton vandalism

Published  July 9, 2025 4:40pm EDT
Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are on the lookout for a couple of teens wanted for vandalism.

On Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., two people vandalized the men's restroom at the Riverwalk volleyball court.

It's believed the duo is also responsible for doing the same to concrete pillars at the nearby skate park.

If you recognize either individual in the pictures attached to this story, you are asked to contact Officer Olivas at phillipa.olivas@bradentonpd.com or call BPD at 941-932-9300. Case #: 2025-005008

The Source: Information for this story was posted on the Bradenton Police Department's Facebook page.

