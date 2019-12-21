Police: Man arrested for attempted murder

article

A woman suffered serious injuries after being stabbed several times, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.



Officers said when they responded to 4061 Porpoise Dr. S.E. they discovered a woman with stab wounds as well as a man with minor injuries to his hand.

According to police, the man, Lonnie Lavine, lived in an unattached shed behind the victim’s home. Police said the two argued before the stabbing Lavine was arrested for attempted murder in the 2nd degree.

The woman was transported to Bayfront Health with serious injuries, police said.

