Police: Man charged with DUI after driving car on Memorial Causeway recreational path

Clearwater Police arrested Tyler Keenan, 28, shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday when he drove his car on the recreational path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.

Keenan was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

According to officers, he narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists while driving on the path.

Police said he ran from his car after it came to a stop and was caught by officers in the city marina.

