Police: Man dies after assault in Tampa, search underway for homicide suspect

A man died Tuesday evening after he was found assaulted on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. Investigators said they are now searching for a homicide suspect.

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to a report of an assault. Officer said they found the man in his mid-30s with upper body trauma.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Tampa police.

Authorities said this does not appear to be a random incident, but they are now searching for the suspect involved in the man's death.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early to mid-30s who was wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants, TPD said. Investigators believe he fled the scene in a black SUV, which could be a Nissan.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and working to develop additional leads to try and identify and apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.