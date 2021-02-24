Police: One dead, another injured in Southeast Tampa shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast Tampa Wednesday night.

Tampa Police Department officers are now trying to figure out what happened and track down the shooter.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 22nd St., a few blocks southwest of DeSoto Park.

TPD says officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area and found the body of a Black man in his mid-40s. He appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, another man showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe the two incidents are related, but did not release additional details.

Anyone who believes they have information pertinent to this case is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.