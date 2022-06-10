Police search for vehicle after 16-year-old shot in Tampa

article

Police are searching for a vehicle after a 16-year-old boy was shot on North 32nd Street and East Diana Street in Tampa, investigators said.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said they responded to a report of shots fired, and found the teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his arm. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw gunshots coming from someone inside a newer model white Chevy Equinox that could have tinted windows, according to Tampa police. The car fled from the scene soon after the shooting, investigators confirmed.

Officers are working to develop leads and figure out what led up to the shooting, TPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130, by using TIP411, the TampaPD app, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.