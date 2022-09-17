Police searching for missing, endangered Tampa man

article

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with special needs who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police are asking for help locating Jonathan Everett. He is 5’11", weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving his home at 1000 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa and was wearing camo pants and a black t-shirt.

Police say Everett may be confused to his location.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Tampa police at (813)231-6130.