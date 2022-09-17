Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing, endangered Tampa man

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Tampa Police are searching for Jonathan Everett who hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Tampa Police Department. 

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with special needs who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police are asking for help locating Jonathan Everett. He is 5’11", weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes. 

He was last seen leaving his home at 1000 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa and was wearing camo pants and a black t-shirt. 

Police say Everett may be confused to his location. 

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Tampa police at (813)231-6130.