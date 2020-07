article

Bradenton police are searching for Katherine Bardales, 15, who has been missing from her home since July 8.

Bardales is 4’8”, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she left her home in the middle of the night. It is unclear what she was wearing or what direction she went.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300.