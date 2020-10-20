Police shoot armed suspect after Dollar General robbery in east Tampa

Tampa police say they shot an armed suspect after a robbery at a Dollar General in east Tampa this morning.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. a few blocks away from the store on North 50th Street, just north of Interstate 4. The suspect had fled on foot, Chief Brian Dugan said.

The suspect was hospitalized; Dugan said he was waiting for an update on his condition.

"The officers are physically OK, emotionally they're very upset," the chief noted.

