Police: Speed played possible role crash that killed 2, critically injured 1 in Polk County

​Excessive speed played a role in a three-vehicle crash in Haines City killed two people, including a nine-year-old child shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Haines City Police Department.

According to police, Keith E. Mitchell, 59, hit another vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed. They said Mitchell then lost control of his white Kia Sorrento and hit a black Toyota 4-Runner in the southbound lane driven by Alexayra Morales, 34. Mitchell was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Morales is in critical condition, according to police. One of her children died after being flown to a local hospital and the other child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

US 17/92 was closed in both directions due to the response and rescue operation, along with the extensive post-crash cleanup and recovery.

Police said Mitchell was believed to be at fault and no criminal charges are expected, but the investigation is ongoing.



