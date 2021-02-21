Police: Man arrested after battering priest, barricading self at Melbourne church

article

Officers say they have arrested a man after a disturbance at a Central Florida church where a suspect battered a priest before barricading himself.

The Melbourne Police Department said that officers responded to a disturbance at the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church on Guava Avenue on Sunday morning.

They said that there was a disturbance occurring between church officials and a known individual. Things turned violent, as the suspect battered one of the priests. At the scene, officers observed the suspect brandishing a firearm.

Officers reportedly distracted the suspect long enough to allow church members to flee the area. The suspect then barricaded himself just outside the front door of the church, threatening suicide.

A perimeter was said to be established and the suspect has been contained to the entrance of the church. SWAT and CNU members are at the scene and negotiating with the suspect.

Law enforcement said that they have since taken the suspect, now identified as 45-year-old Mark Patrick Soliman, into custody. The incident was resolved without injury.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731. Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

