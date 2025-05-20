Polk County commission approves boat restriction zones and designated swim areas on lakes

The Brief Polk County commissioners voted Tuesday to restrict boaters from parts of certain lakes. There will be exclusion zones in certain parts of Lake Winterset, Lake Clinch, and Lake Ariana. The new ordinance can be revised if needed.



Citing safety concerns, Polk County commissioners voted to restrict boaters from parts of certain lakes.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Polk County commissioners approved an ordinance, "Polk County Waterway Protection Code," to establish designated swim areas and boat exclusion zones in certain parts of Lake Winterset in Winter Haven, Lake Clinch in Frostproof, and Lake Ariana in Auburndale.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they've received a growing number of complaints from homeowners about boaters speeding close to swimmers, nearly colliding with other boats, and causing wake damage to docks.

"It'll definitely give us some advantages and some teeth with our bite when enforcing this," said Sgt. Jason Varnadore. "Right now, there's nothing we can do when it comes enforcing issues like that."

A homeowner who lives on Lake Winterset told commissioners boaters not respecting the laws or rules has been a serious problem for years.

What they're saying:

"I was there a month ago and there were 73 boats, plus I didn't count the waverunners, parked behind two houses. Nobody wants that kind of problem behind their house," said Scott Short. "We do need this ordinance. It's very, very needed."

It's the first time signs marking designated swim areas will be posted along the county's lake shorelines.

Some homeowners expressed concerns that the signs would attract more people to their backyards.

"You're going to invite people to go swim right at the mouth of the canal where there are a lot of boats coming and going so I would ask that you ditch this and come up with something else," said a concerned homeowner.

In response, commissioners said they don't find this likely to happen and the state has to approve what the signs say, however they encouraged concerned homeowners to let them know if the signage makes the problem worse.

What's next:

The new ordinance can be revised if needed.

The Source: FOX 13's Carla Bayron gathered the information for this article.

