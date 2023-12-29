Lakeland woman dead after car crashes into tree: PCSO

article

A Polk County woman died in a crash after her car veered off the road and struck a large tree, according to the sheriff's office.

According to PCSO, their traffic homicide unit responded to the single-vehicle crash on Thursday at around 9 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue (SR 33) near Hacienda Trail in Polk City.

Evidence at the scene indicated that April Cruz, 29, of Lakeland, was driving a black Honda north on Commonwealth when she lost control of the car. The car began rotating and then went off the road, striking a large pine tree.

PCSO said she was wearing a seat belt, and the airbags did deploy. There weren't any other occupants in the car.