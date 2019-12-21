Polk County deputies are looking for a delivery driver who took a package back

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a delivery man who is seen on camera dropping off a package and then taking it with him.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man dropped off a package to a home in Davenport on Thursday, snapped a photo of it to show it was delivered and then took it back.

Deputies said the delivery person works for a third-party service, which makes it difficult to track him down, especially the weekend before Christmas when a lot of businesses are closed.

A lot of packages are being delivered this time of year and deputies said they want to find this person as soon as possible to ensure that they all get delivered in time for Christmas.

If you recognize this man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call Detective Staton at 863-236-3928. If you wish to remain anonymous, they ask you to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226- 8477 or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

