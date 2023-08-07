SWAT deputies arrest Polk County suspect seen yelling and shooting

article

On Monday afternoon, a suspect was taken into custody after the Polk County Sheriff's Office received reports of a man yelling and shooting a firearm into the air.

Around noon, deputies responded to a home in Alturas south of State Road 60, just off of South Hankin Road.

After the man yelled and shot his firearm, deputies say that he went inside his the home.

Around 5 p.m., SWAT deputies say they were able to arrest the suspect.

The sheriff's office says that more information may become available on Tuesday.

