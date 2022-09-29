Expand / Collapse search
Polk County deputies head down to Fort Myers to help recover efforts after Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricane Ian
FOX 13 News

Surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Polk County

Craig Patrick reports

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Emergency crews from across the state are showing Southwest Florida, thy are not alone. Polk County sent some of its team down south to help Lee County recover from Hurricane Ian

The major storm snapped trees and power lines across Polk County as well as battered mobile homes, ripped gas station overhangs and flooded some homes and streets. But crews cleared the trees from most of Polk County's roads before sunset Thursday. 

RELATED: Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says

First responders are mopping up the remainder of debris, so power crews can restore electricity and home repair specialists can get to work. While it's still a costly mess, this leaves Polk County in much better shape than many may have feared. 

"For the duration of this storm and for as much water as it dumped on us, we were more than fortunate. We were blessed," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. 

That's why some 30 Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies volunteered to go down to Fort Myers to help the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which is helping the community recover from catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian. 

READ: 2 Hurricane Ian-related deaths confirmed in Sarasota County

"It’s going to be a tough time emotionally and physically. But you’re going to make a positive difference in people’s lives," Sheriff Judd told his deputies before they left for Fort Myers. 

Part of the fleet coming from Polk County includes a mobile command post, communications trailer and a bunk-trailer, where deputies can live and sleep in 12-hour shifts. They are also bringing down swamp buggies and air boats. 

The deputies will be dispatched to the heart of the devastation. The team includes a dive team to help with search and recovery, and patrol deputies who will answer service calls in the Fort Myers area. 

IAN RELIEF: FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too

"We can send the team down to help, and that’s not going to affect out ability to help those who need help here," Sheriff Judd said. 