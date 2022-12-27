Polk County detectives investigating Christmas Eve homicide in Lake Wales mobile home park

On Christmas, a man discovered his friend was killed after finding his body in a Lake Wales mobile home, deputies said. Now, they are investigating his death as a homicide.

They believe the adult male victim was killed during the evening hours of Christmas Eve, inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park. It's located at 5137 North Scenic

Highway.

According to the sheriff's office, the friend found the victim with "upper body trauma."

READ: Investigators search for man accused of stealing several guns at Lake Wales pawn shop

Detectives do not believe it was a random crime. They said they are following leads on a potential suspect.