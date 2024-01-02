Woman killed, 2 injured in New Year's Day crash in Polk County

article

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Mulberry on Monday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to State Road 60 at Coronet Road for a two-vehicle crash at around 6 p.m. on Monday, the third straight day they responded to a fatal crash.

From evidence and witness statements, detectives determined that Audrey Hills, 39, of Mulberry, was driving a Kia sedan with a 40-year-old male passenger from Mulberry.

She had been stopped on Southbound Coronet Road at the intersection with SR 60, while a Ford pickup truck was driving west on SR 60. The truck was carrying a 29-year-old Dundee man and a 26-year-old woman from Gibonston.

Hills attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound SR 60 and crossed in front of the Ford truck, at which point the two vehicles collided, according to PCSO.

According to the sheriff's office, Hills suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The 29-year-old driver of the second vehicle, and the passenger in Hills' vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.