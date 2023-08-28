Polk County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Polk schools status

Polk County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units Monday, Aug. 28 only. Emergency Management will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia’s path to determine if sites will open Tuesday. Locations will be open from 8 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Davenport

Lewis W. Matthews Memorial Sports Complex, 2220 East Palm Street, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m

Webbs Pharmacy at 2200 South Blvd W, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m. (Behind pharmacy)

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited and first come first serve.

Haines City

Haines City Public Works at 300 N 5th Street, Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.

Larry Parish Baseball Complex, 2401 E Johnson Ave., Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited and first come first serve.

