Polk County: Idalia updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Polk County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.
You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC.
Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced yet.
Polk schools status
Polk County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.
Other closings
None announced.
Sandbag locations
Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units Monday, Aug. 28 only. Emergency Management will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia’s path to determine if sites will open Tuesday. Locations will be open from 8 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Davenport
- Lewis W. Matthews Memorial Sports Complex, 2220 East Palm Street, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m
- Webbs Pharmacy at 2200 South Blvd W, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m. (Behind pharmacy)
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited and first come first serve.
Haines City
- Haines City Public Works at 300 N 5th Street, Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.
- Larry Parish Baseball Complex, 2401 E Johnson Ave., Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.
