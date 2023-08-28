Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Polk County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Polk schools status

Polk County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units Monday, Aug. 28 only. Emergency Management will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia’s path to determine if sites will open Tuesday. Locations will be open from 8 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Davenport

  • Lewis W. Matthews Memorial Sports Complex, 2220 East Palm Street, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m
  • Webbs Pharmacy at 2200 South Blvd W, Davenport, 1 – 8 p.m. (Behind pharmacy)

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited and first come first serve. 

Haines City

  • Haines City Public Works at 300 N 5th Street, Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.
  • Larry Parish Baseball Complex, 2401 E Johnson Ave., Haines City, 1- 8 p.m.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited and first come first serve. 

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com