Man helping two injured in separate crash killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales: Polk sheriff

A good Samaritan was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to help to people involved in a previous crash in Lake Wales Monday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared the details of two separate crashes in the same location that left two teenagers injured, a 34-year-old man dead and a suspect or suspects on the run after fleeing the scene.

PCSO received a 911 call at around 6:11 a.m. on Monday for a two-vehicle crash on State Road 60 at County Road 630 E.

According to Sheriff Judd, a 15-year-old male was driving his 12-year-old sister to school in a Chevrolet SUV. The SUV turned in front of a red Dodge pickup truck, which was driven by a 50-year-old man, and the two vehicles collided.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Following the crash, a 34-year-old man from Melbourne saw the crash and stopped to help. According to Sheriff Judd, while the man was out of his vehicle helping, a 2012 Honda van struck the red pickup truck, knocking it into the 34-year-old man and killing him.

Sheriff Judd said the driver of the Honda van left the vehicle at the scene and fled.

The 12-year-old is in critical condition after suffering "significant injuries" in the crash, according to Sheriff Judd. The 15-year-old sustained minor injuries, as well.

He encouraged anyone with information about the owner of the Honda van to call CrimeStoppers, where a $5,000 reward is being offered. He added, though, that the Honda van is a scrapped vehicle out of Arizona.

Sheriff Judd said PCSO has had their bloodhounds, aviation crews, and deputies searching the woods that the driver or drivers fled into.

"We want them in jail, and the community can help us with that," Sheriff Judd said during a press conference on Monday. "These guys are wandering through the swamps and the woods out there, and they're going to come out into one of the neighborhoods or one of the highways, and they're going to try to get a ride from someone."